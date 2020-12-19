(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from (GRT.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(GRT.TO) has a 1-year low of C$30.78 and a 1-year high of C$38.97.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.80. The business had revenue of C$87.90 million during the quarter.

GRT has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins raised shares of (GRT.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of (GRT.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

About (GRT.TO)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

