Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.588 per share on Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $61.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average is $54.37. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

