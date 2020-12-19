BitCoen Price Reaches $0.0118 on Major Exchanges (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, BitCoen has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $82,938.64 and $1,222.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.28 or 0.00612525 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000097 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,213.21 or 0.99931571 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

