USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Market Cap Tops $654,980.30

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $654,980.30 and approximately $1,244.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000747 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,229.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.37 or 0.01366241 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00078401 BTC.
- Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000827 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000554 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003878 BTC.
- BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00013194 BTC.
- Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00271709 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Profile
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
USDX [Lighthouse] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USDXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.