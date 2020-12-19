The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $716.47.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

SHW stock opened at $728.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $758.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $720.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $663.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,984 shares of company stock worth $35,709,988. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

