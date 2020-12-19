Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

CARA opened at $15.10 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $752.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. Research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 928,921 shares in the company, valued at $13,887,368.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Posner sold 2,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $31,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,299 shares of company stock valued at $597,009 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.