AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Now Covered by Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

AMK has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

NYSE AMK opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,219.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.81. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $34.02.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 16,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $402,346.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 273,733 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,721.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $34,738.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,571.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,380,664 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 22.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

