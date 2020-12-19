TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Up 8.4%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s share price shot up 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.87. 1,272,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,916,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. TETRA Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.24.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.80 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. Research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 56,466 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

