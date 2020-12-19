Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. TD Securities currently has $170.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.40.

DLR stock opened at $134.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.18. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,000,932.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,024 shares of company stock worth $10,659,073 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

