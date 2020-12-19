CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Shares Up 7.1%

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.94. 168,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 162,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded CPI Aerostructures from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter.
About CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of structural aircraft parts and aerosystems for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in both the commercial and defense markets. It provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and overhaul services. The company was founded by Arthur August in January 1980 and is headquartered in Edgewood, NY.
