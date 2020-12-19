CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Shares Up 7.1%

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.94. 168,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 162,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CPI Aerostructures from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 27,755 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 136,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 23,020 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 842,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares during the period.

About CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of structural aircraft parts and aerosystems for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in both the commercial and defense markets. It provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and overhaul services. The company was founded by Arthur August in January 1980 and is headquartered in Edgewood, NY.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.