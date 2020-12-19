Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Trading 7.3% Higher

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) traded up 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.48 and last traded at $14.38. 1,727,338 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,415,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.42 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.21. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 12.7% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 4.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 9.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

