Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Trading 7.3% Higher

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) traded up 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.48 and last traded at $14.38. 1,727,338 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,415,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.
The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.42 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 12.7% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 4.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 9.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.
Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)
Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
