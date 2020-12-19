Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Increased to $169.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $84.00 to $169.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Argus raised their price target on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Moderna from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Moderna from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.26.

MRNA stock opened at $140.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.10. Moderna has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $178.50. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.56 and a beta of 1.84.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,245,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 8,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $588,724.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,663,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,874,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 608,021 shares of company stock valued at $57,158,267. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Moderna by 250.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Moderna by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

