GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Trading Up 7.8%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)’s share price was up 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 289,863 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 192,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Several analysts have weighed in on GPRK shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. GeoPark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $790.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.0412 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 8.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,971,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after buying an additional 225,010 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 12.6% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,319,000 after acquiring an additional 175,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 8,282.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 806,786 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 14.6% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 217,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 33.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 29,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

