Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Trading 9.2% Higher

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.13. 1,940,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 869,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $138.72 million, a PE ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 2.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 2,700.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 337,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $645,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

