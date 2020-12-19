Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) had its price objective lifted by Barrington Research from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LAWS. ValuEngine cut Lawson Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lawson Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lawson Products presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Lawson Products stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $467.66 million, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43. Lawson Products has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $58.28.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.07 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lawson Products will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Mccarthy sold 1,852 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $89,525.68. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 2.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 321.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

