Zacks: Analysts Expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Strongbridge Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 80.86% and a negative net margin of 205.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBBP. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Strongbridge Biopharma from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 226,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBP opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. Strongbridge Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

