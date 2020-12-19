Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EADSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Airbus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 30th. AlphaValue raised shares of Airbus to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Airbus from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Airbus alerts:

OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $27.32 on Friday. Airbus has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.