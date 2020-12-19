Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Given New $54.00 Price Target at CIBC

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price target upped by CIBC from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of STLJF opened at $36.44 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $36.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.81.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

