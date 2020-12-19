CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Lowered to Reduce at Erste Group

Erste Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Friday, October 16th. AlphaValue upgraded CD Projekt to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CD Projekt from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. VTB Capital upgraded CD Projekt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CD Projekt in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTGLY opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12. CD Projekt has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

