High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF) in a research report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a $0.60 price objective on the stock.

HITIF stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis accessories and alternative lifestyle products. The company is also involved in the retailing of cannabis products. As of August 7, 2020, it operated 34 Canna Cabana retail cannabis stores in Ontario, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

