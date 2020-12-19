High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF) in a research report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a $0.60 price objective on the stock.
HITIF stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.
About High Tide
