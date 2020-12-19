Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.70.

SAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.25 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN SAND opened at $7.29 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

