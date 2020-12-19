JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $60.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus upped their price objective on Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.01.

NYSE SNAP opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $54.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $247,890.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 258,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,889.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $56,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 81,273,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,894,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,500,080 shares of company stock worth $90,729,361 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 266.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

