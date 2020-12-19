PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $63,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $64,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 21.9% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 215,893 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in PDC Energy by 32.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 127,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 31,463 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period.

PDC Energy stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. PDC Energy’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

