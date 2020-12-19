Decentraland Price Tops $0.0912 on Major Exchanges (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Decentraland has a total market cap of $135.26 million and approximately $19.62 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for $0.0912 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00058928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.75 or 0.00403659 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00026717 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 119.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

MANA is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,961,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,483,782,348 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

