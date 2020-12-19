Edgeless Market Capitalization Reaches $343,979.16 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Edgeless token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $343,979.16 and $16.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00058928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.75 or 0.00403659 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00026717 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 119.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002130 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (EDG) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.