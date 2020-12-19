Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research report report published on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

ROOT has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.75.

ROOT opened at $14.05 on Friday. Root has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.84).

Root Company Profile

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

