BidaskClub Downgrades Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) to Buy

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPPI. JMP Securities started coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.22.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 25,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $709,225.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,481.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 351,093 shares of company stock worth $1,551,106. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

