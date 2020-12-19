Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synlogic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.83.

Synlogic stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $77.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synlogic by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

