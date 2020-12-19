Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.10. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $263,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 1,375,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after buying an additional 112,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Its Haduvio (nalbuphine ER), which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

