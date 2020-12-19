Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VCYT. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.57.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.94. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $63.55.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $88,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,663.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,082.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,640 shares of company stock worth $4,803,773. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Veracyte by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after buying an additional 31,792 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 23.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Veracyte by 17.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period.

Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

