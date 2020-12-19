BidaskClub Downgrades United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) to Strong Sell

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $44.74 on Friday. United Airlines has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $90.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $404,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele J. Hooper purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 220.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 90.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

