Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020


Equities research analysts expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. Oxford Immunotec Global posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OXFD. TheStreet raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oxford Immunotec Global from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,733,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after acquiring an additional 113,160 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,639,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 3rd quarter worth $1,412,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

OXFD opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $458.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

