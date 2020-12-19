Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DORM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dorman Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.33.

DORM stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average of $83.40. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $100.55. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $300.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 94,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

