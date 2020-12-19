Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.90.

CPRX stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $44,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,787,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,448.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

