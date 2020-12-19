Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

EVLO stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $535.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.12. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $51,282.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,932. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 12.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

