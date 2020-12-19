Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given New $152.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $118.00 to $152.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Blueprint Medicines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.63.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $123.64 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $123.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. The company had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.42 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8087.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.93) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Rossi sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $34,393.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,793.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $495,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,859.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,330 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $41,054,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth about $30,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,366,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,149,000 after acquiring an additional 251,884 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 897,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,198,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 601.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 197,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 169,374 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

