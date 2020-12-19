Tokenomy Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.23 Million (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Tokenomy token can now be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Tokenomy has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and $255,940.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00059614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.20 or 0.00406493 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00027299 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $569.40 or 0.02457122 BTC.

Tokenomy Token Profile

Tokenomy (CRYPTO:TEN) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

