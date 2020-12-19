XIO (XIO) Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last Week

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. XIO has a market cap of $13.38 million and approximately $822,997.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XIO has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One XIO token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001807 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XIO alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000196 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000044 BTC.

XIO Token Profile

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,959,942 tokens. The official website for XIO is xio.network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx

XIO Token Trading

XIO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XIOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.