VIBE Price Tops $0.0172 on Major Exchanges (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. VIBE has a total market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $130,395.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00059614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.20 or 0.00406493 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00027299 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $569.40 or 0.02457122 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE is a token. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars.

