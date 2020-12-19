Financial Comparison: Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) & Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) and Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Core Molding Technologies and Armstrong World Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Molding Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Armstrong World Industries 2 6 2 0 2.00

Armstrong World Industries has a consensus price target of $82.27, indicating a potential upside of 7.03%. Given Armstrong World Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Armstrong World Industries is more favorable than Core Molding Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Core Molding Technologies has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armstrong World Industries has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.9% of Core Molding Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Armstrong World Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Core Molding Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Armstrong World Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Core Molding Technologies and Armstrong World Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Molding Technologies 1.64% 5.55% 2.87% Armstrong World Industries -7.85% 49.60% 12.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Core Molding Technologies and Armstrong World Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Molding Technologies $284.29 million 0.41 -$15.22 million N/A N/A Armstrong World Industries $1.04 billion 3.54 $214.50 million $4.78 16.08

Armstrong World Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Core Molding Technologies.

Summary

Armstrong World Industries beats Core Molding Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology. It serves various markets, including medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Core Materials Corporation and changed its name to Core Molding Technologies, Inc. in August 2002. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company produces suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall systems; ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and acoustical and architectural cast ceilings, walls, facades, columns and moldings, and structural solutions. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. sells its commercial ceiling and architectural specialties products to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, such as large home centers. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

