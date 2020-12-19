Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNN. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Smith & Nephew from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.63.
Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85.
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
