Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Insider Keith Orford Sells 2,447 Shares

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) insider Keith Orford sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $14,682.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $373.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.78. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

