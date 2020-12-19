Respiri Limited (RSH.AX) (ASX:RSH) Insider Marjan Mikel Buys 148,148 Shares

Respiri Limited (RSH.AX) (ASX:RSH) insider Marjan Mikel purchased 148,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$19,999.98 ($14,285.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Get Respiri Limited (RSH.AX) alerts:

Respiri Limited (RSH.AX) Company Profile

Respiri Limited, an e-health SaaS company, researches, develops, and commercializes, medical devices in Australia and Israel. The company produces and sells mobile health applications. Its products include Wheezo, a mobile app, which has asthma management diary, medication usage and reminders, and symptoms and triggers to help asthma sufferers; and Wholter, a device for home ambulatory recording of nocturnal wheeze and cough.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Respiri Limited (RSH.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Respiri Limited (RSH.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.