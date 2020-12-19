Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 5,223 Shares of Stock

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $54,319.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $52,000.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $312,000.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 25,000 shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $258,750.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 68,620 shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $710,903.20.

On Monday, November 30th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 25,000 shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $257,500.00.

ACAM stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acamar Partners Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 313,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,000.

About Acamar Partners Acquisition

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

