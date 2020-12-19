Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Director Mitchell I. Gordon Sells 5,700 Shares of Stock

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $39,387.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,454.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MESA opened at $6.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 461,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 35,703 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 81,408 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MESA. BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.21.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 742 daily departures to 144 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.