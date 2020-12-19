M&G Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,000 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $141,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trinseo alerts:

On Wednesday, December 9th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $134,460.00.

On Friday, December 4th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 6,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $249,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $118,620.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $80,920.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,400.00.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $48.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Trinseo’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 26,716 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.