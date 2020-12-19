Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Major Shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp Purchases 153,575 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 153,575 shares of Usio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $313,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,258,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,646,699.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Topline Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 8,593 shares of Usio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $18,131.23.

Shares of USIO opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Usio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Usio had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 66.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Usio stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned 0.10% of Usio worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

