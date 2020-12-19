Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CFO Jason Child Sells 1,076 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CFO Jason Child sold 1,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.24, for a total value of $179,950.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Child also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 8th, Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $213,570.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Jason Child sold 2,470 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $469,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $165.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $514,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Splunk by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $8,466,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.76.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

