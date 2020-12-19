CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CalAmp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $11.94.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CalAmp will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 337.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter worth $114,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

