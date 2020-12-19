Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $153.88 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $154.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.09 and a 200-day moving average of $136.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $3,387,286.36. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,762.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $1,035,833.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 189,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,553,765.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,378 shares of company stock valued at $28,961,356. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 494.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

